UPDATE: Four injured in propane tank explosion in Krotz Springs during crawfish boil

UPDATE, 7:32 p.m.: An explosion in the 400 block of Todd Ave. injured four people this afternoon during a crawfish boil, according to St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The extent of their injuries are currently unknown, though the victims were airlifted to hospitals in Opelousas, Lafayette and Baton Rouge. One person had burns on 30%-40% of their body, according to Bellard. One person was suspected to have internal injuries.

Bellard said a propane tank was leaking in a shed on the property and ignited during the crawfish boil. The shed collapsed on one victim, and they had to be cut out.

ORIGINAL POST: KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) — Police in Krotz Springs confirmed reports of an explosion in a residential neighborhood on Todd Ave.

Police say the explosion stemmed from a butane tank. No further information is being released at this time.

News 10 is sending a crew to the scene. We will update this post as more information becomes available.