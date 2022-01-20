UPDATE: Firefighters determine Scott mobile home fire is arson

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters determined that an early morning mobile home fire on Mills St. was intentionally set, according to Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier.

Sonnier said crews responded to a blaze on the 3000 block of Mills St. at around 5:45 a.m. this morning, Jan. 20, and they were quickly able to bring the fire under control. No firefighters or residents were injured. Units from Carencro and Duson also assisted.

“Fire investigators from the Lafayette Fire Department revealed that the fire was intentionally set,” said Sonnier. “An investigation into the incident has begun.”

Sonnier said the occupant of the home was asleep and heard a noise outside. He found the home on fire, but was able to get his wife and children out of the home safely.

Anyone with information on this fire is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477. You can remain anonymous and a cash reward of $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.