UPDATE: Duson school bus crash caused when vehicle crossed center line, injuries reported

UPDATE, 3/31: Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said the crash occurred around 2:49 p.m. Tuesday after a GMC Acadia crossed the center line into the path of the Lafayette Parish School Bus.

The driver of the school bus was taken to a local hospital, where she was expected to fully recover. Police found no violations related to the bus driver.

Three of the four occupants of the GMC were transported to a local hospital, including two elementary school children, ages 5 and 8 years old, and an adult female passenger. The driver, identified as Nicholas Leger, was given routine field sobriety tests at the scene which yielded no conclusive evidence of impairment. Leger was cited with careless operation with an accident and driving with no seat belt.

The Duson Police was assisted in this investigation by the Lafayette Parish School System, Duson Fire Department, Acadian Ambulance and Louisiana State Police.

DUSON, La. (KLFY) — Duson Police confirmed they are working a bus crash near the corner of S. Richfield and Anderson.

Duson Police Chief Kip Judice said a bus struck a passenger vehicle.

The bus was empty, except for the bus driver. Children from the passenger vehicle have been injured, but it’s unclear the extent of those injuries. Those children have been taken to local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here as soon as they become available.