UPDATE: Body of teen flung off spooked horse recovered in St. Landry Parish pond

UPDATE: Authorities in St. Landry Parish have recovered the body of a teen who was thrown off a horse and was flung into a pond.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, whose body was recovered just before 10 p.m., has been identified as 17-year-old Jacory Levier.

An autopsy will be performed and an official cause of death will be released at a later date, Guidroz said.

It is believed that the horse got spooked and darted off, throwing the victim.

As of 9:20 p.m. Guidroz said a dive crew was in the pond with sonar units hoping to make a recovery.