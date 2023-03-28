LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Acadiana High School was on an hour long lockdown Tuesday morning as a result of a man carrying an AR-15 near the school, authorities said.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the threat, which led to the school being locked down this morning. No injuries were reported, and classes resumed as normal later in the morning.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber said the man left campus in a car and was taken into custody after being pulled over with an “AR-style rifle,” as well as other firearms, in his possession.

Garber said the man’s motive for carrying the gun near the school has not yet been determined.

The incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.