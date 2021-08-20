UPDATE: 15-year-old Opelousas runaway found safe

UPDATE: Runaway teen Morgan Tate has been located, according to Opelousas Police.

With assistance from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, police located Morgan in the Arnaudville area Friday night.

The matter has been referred to the juvenile court and the office of child protective services, and is still under investigation, police said.

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are looking for a 15-year-old runaway believed to be in the Washington area.

Morgan Tate, 15, was last seen on Jan. 29 and is believed to be avoiding her family. She is 5’4” tall and weighs 180 lbs. with a half-black, half-blonde hair style and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Morgan Tate’s whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers, (337) 948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.