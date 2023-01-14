NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday (Jan. 13) New Orleans Attorney Seth Bloom filed to run for the Louisiana House of Representatives.

After Royce Duplessis won a seat in the State Senate, he left his house seat open.

Bloom posted on Twitter yesterday.

Today, I filed to run for House District 93 with Gary and Twyla by my side.



We'll make history by electing the first LGBTQ+ legislator, and I'll fight for our city every day in Baton Rouge.



I’m asking for your support, and I’ll work hard to earn your vote. #lalege #hd93 pic.twitter.com/9JKECBJpY3 — Seth Bloom (@sethbloomnola) January 13, 2023

In 2017, Bloom ran for city council and ordered an recount saying there were vote irregularities with absentee ballots. He lost to Jay Banks.

The election for the house seat is February 18th. To vote in the election, all participants must be registered to vote is January 28th.

Here’s a list of other candidates running for office:

Morgan Clevenger

Steven Kennedy

Sibil “Fox” Richardson

Matthew Hill

Alonzo Knox

“Naj” Wallace

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.