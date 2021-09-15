Upcoming “Clean Out Your Freezer Day” encourages hunters to donate meat ahead of hunting season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — A local effort to feed the hungry has expanded across the state of Louisiana.

Clean Out Your Freezer Day will run from September 20-26. Residents are encouraged to make room in their freezers for the upcoming hunting season by donating meat to Hunters for the Hungry (H4H).

Donations accepted include any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein.

Located across the state are a number of drop-off locations. H4H reports that most drop-off sites will be prepared to accept donations on Sunday, September 26, however residents should check drop-off times for their community to ensure donations can be collected.

Visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to view times and dates.

Convenient drop-off locations can be found in the following cities and regions:

Acadiana

Alexandria

Ascension

Baton Rouge

Clinton

Central

Covington

Lake Charles

Livingston

Monroe

Natchez

Natchitoches

Marksville

Ruston

Shreveport

Slidell

St. Francisville

Zachary

In a statement regarding the event, Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry, said:

“Hurricane Ida forced us to make some adjustments to this year’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day. We know that the good people of Louisiana will step and donate even more this year, in order to help our neighbors who are in need. It’s been incredible to see all of the Louisiana food banks working to ensure that Southeast Louisiana is taken care of. Our Clean Out Your Freezer Day is a perfect way for sportsmen to give back and help with these efforts.”

In 2020, H4H reports the organization collected 24,000 pounds of protein and distributed more 96,000 meals in 2020. They are hopeful the community will continue to care and share.