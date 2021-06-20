Unrestrained teen killed in head-on collision in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La. (WGNO) — Shortly before 10:30 pm on Saturday, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 621 west of LA Hwy 44 in Ascension Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Caleb Mullins of Gonzales.

Troop A’s initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Mullins was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 621 in a 2014 Toyota Camry. At the same time, a 2016 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 621. For reasons still under investigation, Mullins crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the 2014 Toyota striking the 2016 Toyota head-on.

Mullins was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the 2016 Toyota was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The rear seat passenger of the 2016 Toyota, a 9-month-old infant, was properly restrained in a rear facing car seat and was not injured.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.