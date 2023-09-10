LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, a little before 8 AM, Louisiana State Police Troopers opened an investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred on LA Hwy 877 at LA Hwy 580. As a result of the crash, 3-year-old Tavorious Hopkins of Lake Providence was killed.

The initial investigation uncovered that 55-year-old John Vaughn Jr. was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan and was traveling south on LA Hwy 877. Simultaneously, a 2012 Freightliner towing a grain trailer was traveling east on LA Hwy 580.

For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge did not yield at the stop sign located on LA Hwy 877 at LA Hwy 580. As a result, the Dodge traveled into the path of the Freightliner and was struck.

Hopkins was unrestrained in the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Both drivers were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

In the Dodge, a second-row passenger was not properly restrained, resulting in moderate injuries. A local hospital treated Vaughn and the additional passenger.

Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. At this time, the crash remains under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.