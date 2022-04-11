NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the UNO Survey Research Center released the results of an April 2022 survey on the job approval of Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Senators Kennedy and Cassidy.

325 registered voters in the state of Louisiana were interviewed over the phone from Monday, March 28th through Friday, April 1st. The registered voters were randomly selected for the sample from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s voter file.

According to the survey, less than 40% of respondents approve of Governor Edwards’ job performance.

One-third of registered voters in the state gave Senator John Kennedy a positive job approval rating according to the survey.

Additionally, one-third of respondents disapprove of the job performance of Senator Bill

Cassidy.

Here is the full document released by UNO:

According to UNO Survey Research Center, the sample was post-weighted to reflect gender, age, race, and congressional district parameters of the population of registered voters.

The survey response rate was 7% according to the data received by UNO researchers.