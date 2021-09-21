United Way announces series of Ida relief pop-ups across Southeast Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As Hurricane Ida recovery continues across Southeast Louisiana, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) is looking to provide food, supplies, and other resources to storm victims.

The organization reports that while one in two households struggled to make ends meet prior to the Hurricane, that problem has escalated following Hurricane Ida. To help, the organization will provide free food, supplies, and applications for free legal aid.

This week, UWSELA will host pop-up distribution sites across the disaster area, including:

Lafourche Parish Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until supplies last Lady of Prompt Succor Church (723 N Bayou Dr., Golden Meadow, LA 70357)



Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until supplies last First True Love Outreach World Ministries (41239 Range Rd., Ponchatoula, LA 70454)



Lower St. Bernard Parish Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until supplies last Corner of Shell Beach and Delacroix Hwy, St. Bernard, LA 70085



Jefferson Parish Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until supplies last Kenner City Park Pavilion (3800 Loyola Dr., Kenner, LA 70065)



Orleans Parish Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until supplies last NOELA Community Health Center (13085 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70129)



Additionally, donations can be made to UWSELA’s Hurricane Ida Relief Fund that will support efforts to create more pop-ups across the region. Learn more at UnitedWaySELA.org/IdaRelief.