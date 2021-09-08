United States Postal Service asks residents to clear debris around mailboxes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the United States Postal Service is asking Louisiana residents to clear debris around mailboxes.

The Postal Service is asking for assistance from postal customers to help us continue to provide uninterrupted mail service to all Southeast Louisiana residents who live in the following 3-Digit ZIP Code Areas:

700

701

703

704

707

708

According to USPS, the accumulation of debris around mail receptacles can cause delays in delivery, and in some areas.

Many carriers are already back on the street delivering mail, wherever it is safe and accessible to do so.

Customers are also reminded to check their website regularly for the updated information on their mail services.

The latest information on alternate locations for residential and business customers, including where to pick up mail and access retail service, is available here:

http://about.usps.com/news/service-alerts/welcome.htm