United Cajun Navy suspends search for remaining crew members of capsized Seacor Power lift boat

(KLFY) — The United Cajun Navy said Sunday that it was suspending its search for seven remaining crew members of the Seacor Power lift boat that capsized in mid April.

Crews from multiple agencies, including Coast Guard boat and air crews and good Samaritans, searched over two week, covering more than 20k square nautical miles, after the ship, capsized with 19 people aboard.

Six people were rescued the day of the accident, on April 13 by four by good Samaritan boat crews who responded to a Coast Guard broadcast.

Six bodies were recovered. The deceased have been identified as:

Capt. David Ledet, 63, Thibodaux

Ernest Williams, 69, Arnaudville

Anthony Hartford, 53, New Orleans

James Wallingsford, 55, Gilbert

Lawrence Warren, 36, Terrytown

Quinon Pitre, 31, Franklin

