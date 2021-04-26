United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor Power crew, finds several items from ship

COCODRIE, La. — Nearly two weeks after the Seacor Power ship capsized in the Gulf of Mexico, the search continues for seven missing crew members. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers, coming together in Cocodrie to continue search efforts, after finding several items from the ship washed up on barrier islands.

The ship, now nearly submerged in the Gulf of Mexico, about eight miles off the coast of Port Fourchon. Still, rescue efforts continue as the United Cajun Navy gives new hope to family members.

“We got a bunch of boats out here today. We have airboats, we got jet boats, surface drives. We got a couple areas out there on the barrier islands that we’re working. They’ve been finding some life vests. We also found a couple of other items that lead us to believe that we’re in an area that we could be onto something,” said Todd Terrell, President of United Cajun Navy.

Two more life vests were found this morning, in addition to two massive pillars with “Seacor Power” written on them. Terrell says the items they found are keeping the volunteers hopeful.

“One of the life vests was actually torn pretty good, as if it was torn in half, you know? A couple of them that were found yesterday were new vests, so they obviously have not been used before. But the ones they found this morning, the ones that they’re out there with now that they’re coming in with this afternoon were torn, so they were definitely on something,” said Terrell.

The United Cajun Navy and other volunteers from across the state are using boats, planes and even drones to expand their search efforts. Jack Monte, a volunteer, says using his drone gives volunteers a better look at areas the that boats have more difficulty reaching.

“It’s kind of like being on an airplane compared to being on the ground. You know, you can see more over the top and you get there a lot faster. You can move in different areas so if they say look here, half a mile over here I see something orange, you fly there, you see it. Or, hey over here we see something white, a drone flies there instead of making a boat in this type of water drive over there and load everything up,” said Monte.

Monte says he joined the search efforts because the situation hits close to home.

“I have in laws who are in the same field of work and I know if they were missing that I would want someone out there looking for them so kind of doing whatever we can to help,” said Monte.

The volunteers tell us they’ll continue searching every day until the evening. They’re hopeful that they’re onto something, and that something is closure for the families.

“I know a lot of people have said the days have gone by and a lot of people have lost their beliefs in it, but I have a feeling that we’re really close. I believe that the more we have, we can expand this search and like I said, give the families the answers they’re looking for,” said Monte.

Terrell says 56 boats came out this morning, and they’re also using cadaver dogs to help search the barrier islands. He says so far, they’ve covered more than 300 square miles. Terrell says they’ll head back out tomorrow at 7:30 in the morning.