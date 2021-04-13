United Cajun Navy calls off search for missing LSU student

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The United Cajun Navy continued their search for Kori Gauthier on Tuesday morning.

The inclement weather limited where the search and rescue group could be on the water.

Eventually, the search for Kori Gauthier was halted on Tuesday.

The United Cajun Navy released this statement containing details about why the search was ended:

United Cajun Navy has called off the volunteer search for missing student Kori Gaithier due to severe weather moving into the area. We will update shortly on the confirmation that an unidentified body was found near Reserve, La. in St. John Parish. Please respect the privacy of the family in comments Please keep the family in your prayers.