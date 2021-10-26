ULM to keep mask mandate in place despite the state mandate being lifted

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced the end of the state-wide mask mandate on Tuesday. The governor says the mandate for K-12 schools will stay in place with an option to opt out. However, the University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) will keep their mask mandate in place.

According to ULM, they say the decision to leave the mandate in place is based on the latest CDC data highlighting the high transmission rate in Ouachita Parish. The school says they are very encouraged by the compliance with the COVID-19 protocols from their employees and students, and they attribute this compliance to the low numbers reported on the ULM Campus.

According to the school, if you want more information about their COVID-19 protocols, you can visit the ULM COVID-19 page at ulm.edu/coronavirus.

To read the full release from their Facebook page, click here.