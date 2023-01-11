MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 11, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe announced they have received approval for federal funding for two projects that will make a positive impact on the citizens of Louisiana. According to officials, the amount for both projects totals $2,505,000, which will be funded by the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Bill recently passed in the U.S. House and Senate.

Louisiana District 5 U.S. Representative Julia Letlow sponsored the request for the State Mesonet Network Project. As part of the Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2023, the project was approved for $2,000,000.

Our universities are the economic engines of our region, and I was proud to help secure this substantial federal investment for the University of Louisiana Monroe. This project at ULM will provide critical information to our farmers, small business owners, and community leaders so they can better plan and respond to weather events. Louisiana District 5 U.S. Representative Julia Letlow

According to reports, the funding will be used to purchase equipment to assist with the installation of 100 mesonet sites in Louisiana. One site will be installed in every parish.

U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy sponsored the request for the Mobilized Aid and Disaster Relief for Emergencies (M.A.D.R.E.) project. ULM was awarded $505,000 for the project as part of the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act of 2023. The project will assist evacuation shelters in Northeast Louisiana during hurricanes and other disasters.

The M.A.D.R.E. project will help Northeast Louisiana build healthier and safer communities. It serves Louisiana families with a double purpose, both of which are focused on saving lives. U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy