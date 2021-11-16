U.S. Department of Defense awards Baton Rouge contractors for exceptional support of military employees

Performance Contractors Torrey Garrison and Art Favre. Employer Support of the Gaurd and Reserve state committee, Larry Jones, John Manion and John Pugh.

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Department of Defense (DOD) has honored the Performance Contractors company for their continual support of services employees across the country in the National Guard and Reserve.

Performance Contractors will receive the 2020 Pro Patria award by the DOD’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) state committee for demonstrated support through leadership and safe practices. It is the highest level honor award by an ESGR state committee, the release states.

“As a leader in the military, I’m proud to work for a company with such high respect for those who serve,” said Performance Contractors Vice President of Environmental, Health and Safety and Leadership Development and a Major in the Air Force Reserve Torrey Garrison.

“This honor means a lot to me personally and is a wonderful endorsement of the commitment I see every day at our company. We embrace the experience and leadership development that military service offers, says Garrison. We want to make it as easy as possible both for our employees to serve and for veterans to find opportunity with us.” he added.

