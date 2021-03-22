Two ULM students arrested for selling marijuana out of a dorm room

MONROE, La. — Last Thursday, University of Louisiana-Monroe officers received an anonymous tip from the ULM Safe App stating there had been heavy foot traffic in and out of room 110 of Madison Hall and that drug activity was suspected.

Officers identified the room as belonging to Kenya Cobbs and reviewed cameras pointed in that area, seeing seven people go in and out between those hours, determining the complaint was valid.

Officers then went to that location and knocked on the door, making contact with Cobbs and his girlfriend, Beverly Campbell.

Cobbs invited the officers in and both he and Campbell admitted to selling marijuana out of the room.

They directed officers to a closet where they found 147.8 grams of marijuana, three scales, twelve empty packs of cigarillos, and a hookah.

Cobbs and Campbell were advised of their Miranda rights, arrested, handcuffed, and taken to OCC where they were booked on the charges of Possession With Intent to Distribute/Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.