ASCENSION PARISH, La (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for two suspects who were allegedly last seen with Crystal Scott before her remains were found in a plastic container on Jan. 28.

Authorities are searching for Ashley Nicole Simoneaux and Sedrick Lamont Credit.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225)-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225)-344-STOP (7867),

You must call Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.