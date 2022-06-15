BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Tuesday afternoon crash on a busy Baton Rouge roadway left at least one person with injuries, officials say.

According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), a vehicle struck two people on College Drive.

Officials said the scene unfolded in front of the popular Chick-fil-A restaurant, which is in the 3000 block of the busy thoroughfare.

One of the pedestrians was taken to a medical facility for treatment and is expected to recover, officials confirmed.

As of 2:54 p.m., the scene of the crash was cleared.