HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — House fires turned deadly in Tangipahoa Parish this week. Two men were killed in their homes on the evening of March 29, 2022, and the morning of March 30, 2022.

According to State Fire Marshals, a 65-year-old man from Hammond and a 60-year-old man from Kentwood were killed.

On March 29, 2022, State Fire Marshals reported the Hammond Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 43000 block of Lowes Lane on Tuesday evening.

Reports show firefighters found a 65-year-old man inside the home.

The man was taken to the hospital but he died the next day according to reports.

On March 30, 2022, the Kentwood Fire Department responded to a fire located at the 19000 block of Highway 1055.

SFM reported that a mobile home was on fire.

Firefighters found the body of a 60-year-old disabled man in the home.

Firefighters do not know the cause of the two fires.

State Fire Marshals said neither of the homes had working smoke alarms.

For residents in need of assistance obtaining smoke alarms for their homes, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free.

To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.