REDDELL, La. (KLFY) — A fight broke out between two law enforcement officers outside of a convenience store near Reddell.

According to Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory, it happened Saturday evening around 6:00 pm. at the Y-Not Stop convenience store near the corner of LA 10 and LA 13 in the Reddell area. An Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s deputy intervened in a situation with a Turkey Creek police officer. That led to an altercation between the deputy and the officer.

Sheriff Guillory says there is an active investigation and there could be possible charges against the Turkey Creek police officer.

Information will be posted as it becomes available.