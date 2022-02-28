ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two people were killed and several others were injured in a Sunday night crash in Acadia Parish. Those killed and injured were not buckled at the time of the crash, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 between two vehicles on Hwy. 35 near Pointe Noir Road.

Derrick Ceasar, 20, and Twyon Thorn, 20, both of Crowley, were killed in the accident.

A southbound Buick Century, which was driven by Ceasar, and had a passenger, Thorn, crossed the center line. A Ford Expedition was traveling north at the time and slowed and entered the shoulder to try to avoid the Buick.

The Buick hit the Ford head-on in the northbound shoulder.

LSP determined both Ceasar and Thorn were not restrained at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced deceased by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Expedition was not restrained. She and several passengers in the Expedition were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Seat belt and child restraint usage on the part of the other ten occupants is unknown at this time.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.