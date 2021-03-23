Two killed in Iberville Parish crash

GROSSE TETE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Troop are investigating a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 77 south of LA Hwy 386 in Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning.

The crash claimed the lives of 40-year-old Patrick Dwyer and 77-year-old Marvin Stampley, both of Plaquemine.

The Troop A investigation revealed the crash occurred as Dwyer was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 77 in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, Stampley was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 77 in a 2015 Ford F-150.

Dwyer crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chevrolet striking the Ford head-on.

Dwyer and Stampley were both properly restrained and sustained fatal injuries.