Two firefighters released from hospital after Thursday’s gas explosion in New Iberia, one more undergoing surgery

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — New Iberia Fire Chief Gordan Copell announced today that there were a total of five firefighters who received medical care after a natural gas explosion Thursday on Hopkins St.

Of the five:

Two were treated for heat exhaustion.

Two were treated at Baton Rouge General burn unit for burns to their hands and arms.

One underwent surgery this morning at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Copell said he is still awaiting updates on the condition of the man who underwent surgery.

“The New Iberia Fire Department would like to thank everyone and all the agencies that assisted in yesterday’s incident,” said Copell. “The coordination and support that the families have received from around our great state was both astonishing and appreciated.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced this morning that deputies have determined the fire originated on the backside of a manufactured home. The exact cause and source of ignition remain undetermined. However, deputies can confirm the presence of excess natural gas was a contributing factor.

“We are keeping these firefighters, their families, and the New Iberia Fire Department in our prayers,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “Our folks are working diligently with all involved agencies to determine as much information as possible about what happened so we can try to prevent a terrible situation like this from happening again.”