ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two separate, unrelated burglary arrests have been made in Acadia Parish, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO).

Lance Mowers, 37 of Crowley was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with one count of simple burglary. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

The burglary happened on January 6 on Frontage Road in Duson. Mowers cut the side of the metal building to gain entry then stole several thousand dollars in tools.

Investigators were able to identify Mowers, conduct a search warrant and recover a portion of the tools taken in the burglary.

In an unrelated case, Kenneth Poullard, 28 of Crowley was arrested for a February 8 burglary of a vehicle.

Deputies responded to a complaint of an individual entering a vehicle on Horn Drive southeast of Crowley. Poullard was witnessed entering a vehicle, committing the burglary, and fleeing.

Deputies responding were able to locate Poullard, based on the physical and clothing description. Poullard was arrested without incident and booked on one count of Simple Burglary into the Acadia Parish Jail.