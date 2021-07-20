Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service.

“The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.

The public visitation held on Saturday, July 19 at the State Capitol was broadcasted by Louisiana Public Broadcasting as Louisianans came to pay their respects. However, the Sunday funeral service remained a private event for the friends and family of the former governor.

In her statement, Trina Edwards mentions how COVID-19 and the “growing number of hospitalizations” were considered in the decision.

“Edwin and I took the pandemic very seriously and he would not have wanted his funeral to turn into a super spreader event especially given the fact that the majority of his closest friends are older and more susceptible to the virus,” she added.