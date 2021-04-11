Trial to start for white man accused of killing Black men

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to begin Monday on murder charges for a Louisiana white man accused of killing two Black men and shooting into the home of another Black family.

Jury selection will begin in the trial of 27-year-old Kenneth Gleason in Baton Rouge.

Possible evidence could including repeated references that Gleason made to Adolf Hitler and cleansing.

Monday’s trial will be for murder charges in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting death of Donald Smart.

Prosecutors say Gleason shot Smart in a park near Louisiana State University as Smart was walking to his job.

Gleason faces separate murder charges in the shooting of a Black man at a bus stop.