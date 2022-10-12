Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the trial for Quinton Tellis has been rescheduled for the third time. In 2015, Tellis was accused of stabbing a ULM graduated and was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on Second-Degree murder charges.

According to the news release, Fourth Judicial Attorney Steve Tew, shared the rescheduling is due to the availability of an expert witness.

I think there was a problem with an expert not being able to come on that last date. Fourth Judicial Attorney Steve Tew

The trial was originally scheduled for March 14th and was rescheduled for August 1st, because of Tellis’ attorneys attempted to discredit a piece of evidence in the case. The trial was then rescheduled to start August 29th and is now rescheduled to October 26, 2022.