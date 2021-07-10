Traveling dinosaur museum to make a stop in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A traveling dinosaur museum is scheduled to stop at two community centers in Port Allen.

There will be more than 150 prehistoric artifacts at the Port Allen Community Center available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 14. The fun continues with scavenger hunts for children. Admission is free and there will be exhibit experts there ready to discuss artifacts and answer questions.

Dinosaur George has hosted educational lectures for thousands of museums, schools and public events.

Two lecture events will be taking place in Port Allen on July 13:

Port Allen Community Center at 10 a.m.

Erwinville Community Center at 1 p.m.

For more information about the kid-friendly educational event, visit dinosaurgeorge.com.