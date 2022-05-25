CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A trampoline was sent flying across two backyards and onto a roof in a North Crowley neighborhood during severe weather this morning.

A trampoline that has survived five hurricanes, according to the home’s occupant, met its demise in a severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning.

The home’s occupant said a big gust of wind sent her neighbors’ kids’ trampoline across their yard, her yard, and onto the roof at about 7:50 a.m.



Images courtesy of Sondra Myers

Luckily, it doesn’t seem the roof is damaged, however thunderstorms across Acadiana left other damage such as downed trees and power outages. A school in Youngsville was even dismissed early because they were without power.