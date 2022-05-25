CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — A trampoline was sent flying across two backyards and onto a roof in a North Crowley neighborhood during severe weather this morning.
A trampoline that has survived five hurricanes, according to the home’s occupant, met its demise in a severe thunderstorm Wednesday morning.
The home’s occupant said a big gust of wind sent her neighbors’ kids’ trampoline across their yard, her yard, and onto the roof at about 7:50 a.m.
Luckily, it doesn’t seem the roof is damaged, however thunderstorms across Acadiana left other damage such as downed trees and power outages. A school in Youngsville was even dismissed early because they were without power.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.