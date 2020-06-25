Train derailment causes delays in Livingston Parish, crew extricated and taken to hospital

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Town of Livingston Police Department was called to the scene of a train derailment on Tuesday morning.

The call came into authorities about a train derailment a little before 7 a.m.

According to sources, the train was heading to Baton Rouge from Jackson, Mississippi when it derailed on Thursday morning.

The crew was stuck on the train but has since been removed and transported to a hospital.

There are reports of carbon dioxide leaking from one car, but it is not considered hazardous.

Chief Dufrene says, if you are experiencing electricity outage, it is because of a train derailment around North Corbin Rd. in the Walker area.”

Sources say, the train was 22 cars long and hit a tree that had fallen onto the tracks.

“Several cars are off the track which took out power lines,” according to Chief Dufrene.