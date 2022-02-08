MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 7, 2022, Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotic agents observed a white Chevrolet Silverado driving in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of South 4th Street. Authorities initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Andre Tippit.

As authorities advised Tippit of his violation, they noticed Tippit behaved overly nervous and was not making eye contact when answering their questions. After gaining verbal consent to search Tippit’s vehicle, authorities located two bags containing approximately 201 Ecstasy pills and 6.4 grams of crack cocaine in the driver seat. Authorities also discovered a large amount of U.S. currency in his front pants pocket.

According to agents, Tippit was advised of his Miranda Rights; however, he chose to waive his rights and stated that the narcotics belonged to him and they were for his personal use.

Tippit was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.