LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Sunday night.

A vehicle driven by Adam Michael Rodrigue, 32, of Thibodaux, was travelling on LA 398 when the deputy noticed an equipment violation.

The deputy spoke with Rodrique and “concluded that additional investigation was warranted,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said the Thibodaux man admitted to having “illegal substances in the vehicle.”

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered the items listed below:

Methamphetamine

Marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Rodrigue was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Use of Multiple Beam Road Lighting Equipment

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

Rodrique was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on Sunday, September 5.

Bond has yet to be set for Adam Michael Rodrigue.