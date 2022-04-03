LINCOLN PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recently executed a traffic stop on I-20.

The stop was for traffic violations but deputies were prevented from searching the vehicle by the driver.

The driver has been identified as Kayla Guynes Deason.



Images courtesy of Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office (Kayla Guynes Deason/Kyle Hickman)

A K9 with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was subsequently used to check the vehicle for narcotics.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted and Deason was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Clonazepam,” according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation continued at the home of Kayla Deason.

LPSO says a search of the home uncovered more “Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Clonazepam, and other illegal prescription medication.”

Another person was found during a search of the home.

That person has been identified as Kyle Hickman.

“Hickman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well,” according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deason and Hickman were transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.