BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, June 5, after noticing what they believed was a fake temporary license plate on a vehicle.
The traffic stop took place a little before 12:30 p.m. on Addison St.
The officers identified the driver as Kirk Alexcee, 53, of Baton Rouge.
The affidavit states that Alexcee had a warrant out for his arrest via the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The 53-year-old was arrested and a search of Alexcee’s vehicle was conducted by the officers.
According to the affidavit, “officers located a crack pipe and a small, white cube, which was consistent with crack cocaine.”
Alexcee admitted that both items belonged to him.
The 53-year-old is facing these charges:
- Fugitive
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession Schedule 2 Drugs
No bond has been set for Kirk Alexcee.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.