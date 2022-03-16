BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the following closures on both Interstate 10 and Interstate 210 in Calcasieu Parish beginning on Thursday, March 17.

According to the announcement received on Wednesday, the auxiliary and right lane of I-10 Westbound will be closed between LA 108 and the West Interchange of I-210 from 7 a.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The I-210 Westbound flyover ramp to I-10 Westbound will be reduced to one lane during this time.

This closure is necessary for asphalt work and the installation of overhead signs.

The DOTD announced that the Nelson Road exit ramp on I-210 eastbound will be partially restricted on both Saturday and Sunday from the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Mainline and ramp traffic will remain open.

This ramp restriction is necessary for routine maintenance work.

All work is weather permitting.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.