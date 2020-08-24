Tracking The Tropics: Marco track more parallel to Louisiana coastline as Laura follows close behind

There’s the possibility Tropical Storm Laura could strengthen before making landfall as a major hurricane. Once moving into the Gulf of Mexico’s warm, open water, it could approach Louisiana’s coastline as a Category 2 or even 3.

Category 3-5 storms are classified as major hurricanes based off of wind speeds only. Louisiana and Texas residents, be intentional in reviewing your evacuation plans. Given low track confidence, this is all subject to change.

Forecast models range from south-central Texas landfall through coastal Mississippi. Even with the current projected path calling for landfall in western Louisiana, some impacts would be felt in southeast Louisiana by early Wednesday, mainly scattered localized heavy rain & coastal flooding.

We don’t yet know the magnitude of risks until its track guidance becomes more clear after interacting with Cuba. Being proactive, just in case, can save you lots of stress and hassle if this system heads our way.