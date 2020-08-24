Tracking The Tropics: Marco track more parallel to Louisiana coastline as Laura follows close behind

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s the possibility Tropical Storm Laura could strengthen before making landfall as a major hurricane. Once moving into the Gulf of Mexico’s warm, open water, it could approach Louisiana’s coastline as a Category 2 or even 3.

Category 3-5 storms are classified as major hurricanes based off of wind speeds only. Louisiana and Texas residents, be intentional in reviewing your evacuation plans. Given low track confidence, this is all subject to change.

Forecast models range from south-central Texas landfall through coastal Mississippi. Even with the current projected path calling for landfall in western Louisiana, some impacts would be felt in southeast Louisiana by early Wednesday, mainly scattered localized heavy rain & coastal flooding.

We don’t yet know the magnitude of risks until its track guidance becomes more clear after interacting with Cuba. Being proactive, just in case, can save you lots of stress and hassle if this system heads our way.

Share this story

Weather Video

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 7PM Update

Meteorologist Scot Pilie 6PM Tracking the Tropics Update

Latest on Tropical Depression 14 and Tropical Storm Laura

Storm Update 10 p.m. Thursday for Tracking the Tropics

Friday 8-21 weather update

Tracking the Tropics: Friday midday update as Laura forms

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 78°
A few showers developing late
A few showers developing late 50% 87° 78°

Monday

83° / 79°
Mainly cloudy and windy with heavy rain
Mainly cloudy and windy with heavy rain 80% 83° 79°

Tuesday

87° / 81°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 87° 81°

Wednesday

86° / 81°
Windy, with thunderstorms
Windy, with thunderstorms 80% 86° 81°

Thursday

88° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 80°

Friday

89° / 80°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 80°

Saturday

89° / 80°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

80°

5 AM
Showers
40%
80°

79°

6 AM
Showers
50%
79°

79°

7 AM
Showers
60%
79°

80°

8 AM
Rain
60%
80°

81°

9 AM
Showers
60%
81°

81°

10 AM
Showers
60%
81°

82°

11 AM
Squalls
70%
82°

82°

12 PM
Squalls
70%
82°

81°

1 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

80°

2 PM
Squalls
80%
80°

81°

3 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

82°

4 PM
Rain
70%
82°

83°

5 PM
Rain
70%
83°

83°

6 PM
Rain
70%
83°

82°

7 PM
Rain
70%
82°

81°

8 PM
Squalls
70%
81°

81°

9 PM
Squalls
60%
81°

Popular

Latest News

More News