TPSO asking for public’s help finding escaped inmate

AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you seen this man?

If so, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from you as soon as possible.

25–year-old Terrence “TJ” Brewer of Kentwood was able to escape 24 hours ago.

Today would have been Brewer’s 39th day in jail.

TPSO says, Brewer “was being held on charges of Criminal Damage and Burglary.”

If you have any information on the location of Terrence “TJ” Brewer, please call Crime Stoppers at 800..554.5245 or Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.