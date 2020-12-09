Toys for Tots collections in Plaquemines Parish

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – It’s that time of the year again. Toys for Tots campaign kick-off time!

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to children at Christmas.

Collections will end Friday, December 18.

Drop a new, unwrapped toy in one of the toy collection boxes, listed below:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex

333 F. Edward Herbert Blvd.

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

Plaquemines Parish Courthouse

18055 Hwy 15

Pointe à la Hache, LA 70082

Port Sulphur Government Building

28028 LA-23, Port Sulphur, LA 70083

Port Sulphur, LA 70083

Fort Jackson Museum

Hwy 23 in Triumph