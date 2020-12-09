Toys for Tots collections in Plaquemines Parish

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA – It’s that time of the year again. Toys for Tots campaign kick-off time!

The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to assist the U. S. Marine Corps in providing a tangible sign of hope to children at Christmas.

Collections will end Friday, December 18.

Drop a new, unwrapped toy in one of the toy collection boxes, listed below:

  • Plaquemines Parish Government Complex
    333 F. Edward Herbert Blvd.
    Belle Chasse, LA 70037
  • Plaquemines Parish Courthouse
    18055 Hwy 15
    Pointe à la Hache,  LA 70082
  • Port Sulphur Government Building
    28028 LA-23, Port Sulphur, LA 70083
    Port Sulphur, LA 70083
  • Fort Jackson Museum
    Hwy 23 in Triumph

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News