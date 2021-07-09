Town hall meetings planned to discuss child tax credit payments: July 13-15

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud) — Thousands of south Louisiana families will begin to receive monthly checks from the federal government next week when advance child tax credit (CTC) payments begin to hit bank accounts.

The payments are worth up to $3,600, or $300 per month, for each qualifying dependent under six. For qualifying dependents aged 6-17, payments are worth up to $3,000, or $250 per month.

Congressman Troy Carter (D-LA02) has announced he will host a series of CTC town hall meetings to inform citizens of the upcoming measures meant to ease financial burdens for those with dependent children.

The new child tax credit: help for families in LA-02 pic.twitter.com/jlhm6bXJ40 — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) July 8, 2021

Carter oversees Louisiana’s 2nd district, which includes most of Orleans Parish and parts of Jefferson Parish, then runs up the Mississippi River to north Baton Rouge.

Some staggering information was released by the Carter campaign regarding the impact of CTC in the 2nd district. More than 90% of children, or 162,000 kids, are expected to benefit and the average benefit for 44,600 households in the district is $3,200, according to the release. Additionally, the CTC is expected to lift 22,700 children in the 2nd district out of poverty, this includes 8,900 kids under the age of six. Families with children in poverty will receive $5,100 on average.

The town hall events are free and open to the public. Masks are required.

Baton Rouge – Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Louisiana Leadership Institute

5763 Hooper Road in Baton Rouge

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

River Parishes – Thursday, July 15, 2021

River Parishes Community College

125 Regala Park Park Road in Reserve

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.



New Orleans Town Hall Meeting – Tuesday, July 13, 2021

McDonogh #35 High School

4000 Cadillac Street in New Orleans

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish – Thursday, August 12, 2021

Woodmere Community Center

4026 Post Drive in Harvey

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.