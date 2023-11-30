LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The wait is almost over for the opening of the new TopGolf location in Lafayette.

According to the company’s website, the location at 301 Meadow Farm Road will open Dec. 15.

According to the website, the location will feature a driving range with 60 bays on two floors, a bar/restaurant, a 22-foot video wall and over 100 high-definition TVs and a dedicated party space, among other amenities.

“Enjoy our climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay and throughout our sports bar and restaurant,” the website reads. “Using our complimentary clubs or your own, take aim at the giant outfield targets and our high-tech balls will score themselves.”

Those wishing to work at the Lafayette TopGolf jobs website, careers.topgolf.com.

