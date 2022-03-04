SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A two-year-old girl was killed in Webster Parish early Friday afternoon when she wandered into the road and was hit by a pickup truck.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy 371 south of Springhill. According to Louisiana State Police, the child was on private property when she headed for the busy roadway. A family member tried to stop her, but could not get there in time.

The little girl was hit by a northbound Chevrolet pickup truck and died at the scene.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker and state police say this tragic incident was among the most difficult of circumstances their officers have ever had to respond to.

The state police investigation is ongoing.