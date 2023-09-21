LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, shortly after 11:00 AM, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 20 east of LA 145. The crash claimed the life of one-year-old Arielle Gray of Farmerville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Kenworth tractor “semi-truck”, driven by 50-year-old Danny Deason, was traveling east on Interstate 20, in the left lane. At the same time, a 2009 Hyundai Genesis was traveling east on Interstate 20, in the right lane. Deason conducted a lane change into the right lane and his vehicle struck the rear of the Hyundai. After the initial collision, the Hyundai rotated and collided with the Kenworth’s trailer.

Gray, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the Genesis and succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.