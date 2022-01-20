UPDATE: Southern University President-Chancellor search committee ends meeting; sets new meeting date for January 25

UPDATE: BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University President-Chancellor search committee ended its Thursday morning meeting with no new information.

The search committee started the meeting and went into an executive session. After that ended, the search committee set a new meeting date for January 25 at 3 p.m. and adjourned.

Over a two-day span this week, the search committee interviewed Dr. James Ammons, Dr. Dennis Shields, Dr. Kent Smith, Dr. Walter Kimbrough, and Dr. Laurence Alexander.

Last July, Dr. Belton announced he would retire in the fall of 2022 after holding the role for the last seven years.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The committee over the search for the next President-Chancellor for Southern University could reveal their choice for the position during a meeting later this morning.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will be streamed virtually.

The five semi-finalists are:

Dr. Laurence Alexander – UAPB Chancellor

Dr. James Ammons – SUNO Chancellor

Dr. Walter Kimbrough – Dillard University President

Dr. Dennis Shields – University of Wisconsin- Platteville Chancellor

Dr. Kent Smith – Langston University President

That finalist will be presented to the Southern University System Board, who will have the final vote on who the new President-Chancellor will be.

