TODAY: Southern University System Foundation hosting SU GIVE DAY

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University System Foundation (SUSF) is hosting SU GIVE DAY encouraging alumni and friends to donate to the university’s campuses in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport.

SU GIVE DAY will take place throughout the day in a virtual Facebook Live event. There will be a panel discussion, presentations, and a call center staffed by students and alumni.

Southern University officials said President Ray L. Belton has declared that SU GIVE DAY will serve as SU’s 2021 Homecoming.

For more information or to make a donation, click here.

SU GIVE DAY schedule of events:

8:30 a.m. – TrueBLUE Morning Glory, Rev. Ronald A. Sutton, ‘82 – Ebenezer Baptist Church

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Live Remote with local news station

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Southern University Campuses, Faculty, and Students

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – (Facebook Live) Southern University System Student Philanthropy Council and Student Government

Featured guests will include Southern University System Student Government Association officials from SUBR, SUSLA, SUNO, SULC, SUAG, and SU Lab School.

1 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Facebook Live) Business Partners and Alumni Trailblazers

Host: John Walton, ‘98

NBC33/FOX44 Baton Rouge

News Director WVLA 33 Baton Rouge

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (Facebook Live) The Executive Cluster Committee

Monique Picou, Google; Angelia Knight, Chevron; Lanette Jones-Augustine, Procter and Gamble; Tamara

Foster-Montgomery, Director of SUBR Career Services Center

3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Facebook Live) Alumni Trailblazers

Irving Matthews, District Attorney Antonio M. “Tony” Clayton

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Facebook Live) Southern University Alumni

Host: Reggie Flood, ‘93

107.3 Talk

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Facebook Live)

Alumni Presidents representing all campuses of the Southern University System

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Facebook Live)

Divine 9: Pam Whitley, Delta Sigma Theta; T.J Jackson, Omega Psi Phi; Carlton B. Jones, Alpha Phi Alpha;

Attorney Jimmie C. Herring, Jr., Phi Beta Sigma; Tracey Taylor-Jarrell, Alpha Kappa Alpha; Kevin Price, Kappa

Alpha Psi

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Facebook Live)

Athletics: Roger Cador and Ricky Weeks (via ZOOM), SU Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Majorie Cotton

and Team Captain Taneara Moore

8 p.m. – Southern University Marching Band, Entertainment and House Party with DJ

Path to Homecoming: Hosted by: T.J. Jackson Perfect10 Productions