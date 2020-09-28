TODAY: La. lawmakers start 30-day special session on COVID-19 measures

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana legislators will start a 30-day special session Monday with more than 70 agenda items — including how to replenish local government and unemployment trust funds.

Lawmakers will also consider tempering Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ power to declare medical emergencies — and limit his ability to restrict business activity amid the pandemic.

“No one could have predicted or planned for the health, economic and natural disaster devastation that 2020 has brought to our state and citizens,” House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) said last week. “A special session is needed to address unforeseen problems related to the in-person education of our children and their return to extracurricular activities, the survival of our economy and the opening up of business, and the recovery of the areas of our state devastated by Hurricane Laura.”

Edwards has defended his executive measures as aligned with medical advice, including from the White House’s coronavirus task force.

The governor has also criticized the length of the Republican-led Legislature’s special session 70-item special session agenda.

“I am hopeful that the Legislative leadership will significantly narrow the scope and the duration of this session so that they can do the work they deem necessary, while at the same time working in a bipartisan and cooperative manner to address our significant challenges in an honest and transparent manner,” the governor said. “Louisianans have come too far to have all of our effective and life-saving work upended.”

Another agenda item is K-12 funding, after Hurricane Laura damaged schools and displaced students from the Lake Charles area in late August.

The Legislature must end its special session no later than Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.