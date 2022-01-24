WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to discuss budget proposal ahead of legislative session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a briefing to discuss the executive budget for the next legislative session on Monday.

Watch the press conference live at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

Edwards’ budget highlights include investments in education at every level, $1.1 billion for critical infrastructure, replenishing unemployment insurance trust fund, and using one-time money for one-time expenses.

He announced $31.7 million for faculty raises, $97.2 million for higher education, $5 million for Title IX, $15 million for need-based aid, $43 million for early childhood, and $148 million for teacher pay raises.

For the state’s infrastructure, Edwards announced $1.1 billion. He said $500 million will be for a new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, $100 million for Calcasieu River Bridge and $500 million for water and sewage.

